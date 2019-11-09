Home Cities Kochi

Ayodhya verdict: Kochi police on its toes to prevent possible violence

Cyberdome to keep a tab on hate-mongers; sensitive localities placed under surveillance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi city police have taken elaborate measures to prevent any violence in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir case, which is to be announced on Saturday. City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare has directed newly started Cyberdome to track down people who spread hate messages on Ayodhya issue through social media channels.

Kochi city police have decided to mobilise the entire police commissionerate if a volatile situation emerges. Sakhare said around 3,000 police personnel have already been readied and they have been detailed about handling any circumstances.

“Elaborate plans have been made to deal with any violent situation or contingency. Riot gear and other equipment required for the maintenance of law and order are in readiness. Preparedness for dealing with the violent and riotous situation is in an advanced stage,” he said.

Sensitive localities have been identified. “There are many sensitive places in Kochi city. We have already put those locations under surveillance. The city police are ready to counter any threats and violence,” Sakhare told TNIE.

Similarly, the cops also have identified potential trouble makers who may cause violence.  People who are influential in the communities are notified of maintaining peace in the aftermath of the judgment. “An action plan has been drawn to dominate an entire area for the prevention of violent incidents. Quick action can be launched in any emergency situation,” he said.

The major focus of Kochi city police will be to identify and track down people who spread hate messages through social media channels. “In recent times, it is the hate messages spread through online and social media that trigger violence. The cyber team working with our Cyberdome in Kochi is already monitoring social media platforms. There are provisions in the IT Act to take action against people spreading messages that can trigger violence,” he said.

After the Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992, Kerala was one of the sensitive states in the list notified by the central government. Police had prevented communal riots by arresting several people and carried out raids at numerous places.

The western part of Kochi city comprising Fort Kochi and Mattancherry where people from different communities reside was under close surveillance in 1992 after the mosque demolition.

