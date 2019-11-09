Home Cities Kochi

Opposition walks out of corp meet demanding Mayor Soumini Jain’s resignation

A few UDF councillors also demanded timely action of the civic body to implement some projects.

Soumini Jain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation council which met on Friday failed to conduct any business after the Opposition staged a walkout demanding the resignation of Mayor Soumini Jain over alleged lapses in civic administration.

This is the second consecutive failed session of the council. Last week, the meeting was obstructed after the Opposition walked out over the corporation’s failure in preventing waterlogging in the city.
On Friday, the Opposition disrupted the meeting alleging shabby approach of the corporation in implementing projects such as e-governance, Ro-Ro vessels and issuance of title deeds to Thuruthy colony families, besides raising the waterlogging issue.

“This administration is a failure. The corporation is afraid to take action against Tata Consultancy Services for the firm’s failure in implementing the e-governance project. Administration in the corporation is almost fully stalled. The mayor should resign,” said K J Antony, the Opposition leader.

A few UDF councillors also demanded timely action of the civic body to implement some projects. Former health standing committee chairperson V K Minimol demanded that the corporation carry out road repair work in the city, saying it needed to be done at the earliest. “People will not accept any excuses for not repairing the roads,” she said.

Though Jain tried to reply to the questions and allegations raised by the Opposition and ruling benches, the Opposition walked out, disrupting the session.

