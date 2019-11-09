Home Cities Kochi

Touring through the ambient avenue

The Drift Tour is all about breaking out of inhibitions. Krishna M Sujith, the guitarist of Space is All we Have, says that this multi-city performance tour marks a transition for the sextet.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Space is all we have

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Drift Tour is all about breaking out of inhibitions. Krishna M Sujith, the guitarist of Space is All we Have, says that this multi-city performance tour marks a transition for the sextet. “A lot of things we wanted are slowly coming together; concerning the band and its music. We wanted to let go of our old selves, everything that was holding us back, and rise together to start afresh,” says Krishna, who has been the only constant presence in the project since its inception. 

Founded by a group of architecture students in 2013, the act’s story involved many challenges, including major lineup changes and an almost two-year delay in releasing their debut album, ‘Thank You, Universe!’. They’ve managed to stay active in the indie music circles with constant releases as singles. “We put our music out as singles to gain traction and to keep the interest for the sound alive among netizens. Back in the day, people used to buy albums to help the band generate some income.

Now, with the advent of apps like Spotify, listeners are falling out of the habit of owning physical records in the form of cassettes or CDs,” laments the guitarist, speaking for other members Shiyasz Abdul (Vocals), Yogeendra Hariprasad (Keys/Samples), Prabhat Gopal (Bass), Shashank Akella (Guitars) and Aniketh Ashok (Drums). 

Staying relevant has also meant evolving and enriching their sound over the past six years. “When we started, Space is All We Have’s major instrumentation was guitars and bass which created an ambient sound reliant on delay and reverb effects pedals. Yogeendra (from fusion band Pineapple Express) joined us later, bringing with him a heavier and synth-driven, spacey electronic twist,” he says. While experimenting with sonic elements, the group has committed themselves to comment on social issues utilising the literary tool of personification—the attribution of human characteristics to something non-human.

“Our track ‘After Effect’, with the motto ‘death of humanity will be the rebirth of nature,’ addresses how humans are ruining the planet. ‘Keepsake’ talks about how the system corrupts people and creates a herd mentality rather than promoting individual thinking. ‘She’s from Venus’ is based on women empowerment,” adds Krishna. The act has played major festivals like NH7 Weekender and Monkey Town Arts And Music Festival alongside bands like Thaikkudam Bridge.

 The current tour started on September 20, 2019, and will go on till January 25, 2020. It has 19 confirmed shows on the schedule. It’ll see the outfit play tracks from their upcoming album Alongside older tracks, the crowd in Kochi will get to hear new numbers like Space Mafia and Exposure at their show on November 9 at Plug N Play, Edappally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp