Home Cities Kochi

Heated discussions in UDF, LDF camps ahead of deputy mayor election

With nearly four days left for the deputy mayor’s election in Kochi corporation, heated discussions are going on in both the LDF and UDF camps in the district.

Published: 10th November 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With nearly four days left for the deputy mayor’s election in Kochi corporation, heated discussions are going on in both the LDF and UDF camps in the district.Though the LDF will officially declare the candidate on Monday, a source close to the party leadership confirmed that Opposition leader K J Antony will be fielded as the candidate. Since the factional feud in the UDF camp is at its peak, the LDF is making all-out efforts to ensure the victory of their candidate. According to LDF sources in the district, Antony will be the apt leader from the LDF camp to contest the election for the post of deputy mayor.

 “Antony is an experienced councillor and his performance as opposition leader is commendable and that has been taken into consideration while considering him as the candidate. Though the official decision would be out on Monday, the leadership has already finalised his name,” said a source associated with the CPM district leadership.With T J Vinodh resigning from the deputy mayor’s post after getting elected as MLA, the UDF has 37 councillors in the corporation which has a total strength of 74. 

The LDF has 34 councillors while the BJP has two. However, the nearly 10 councillors, including two women councillors Geetha Prabhakar (independent) and UDF member Jose Mary, had openly come out against the leadership for the plans to remove Mayor Soumini Jain from the post. The councillors also announced that if the Mayor was removed from the post, their support to the ruling council would be taken back and that would gradually result in losing the majority in the council.

“It is true that factional feud in the UDF camp is rife now. At present, they have only the majority of one councillor. But there are several councillors who are not ready to vote in favour of the UDF candidate. This will help us,” said the source.Meanwhile, the district Congress leadership will finalise the candidate for the deputy mayor election on Monday. As per sources in the party, the leadership has identified three councillors - K R Premkumar, P D Martin and K K Kunjachan of ‘I’ group.

“There was an agreement between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups to share the post after two and a half years. However, no decision has been taken on removing the mayor. Since there is an agreement in the ‘I’ and ‘A’ groups, the ‘I’ group candidate will contest the deputy mayor election. Premkumar and Martin will have the highest priority,” said a Congress source. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp