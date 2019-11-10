KSRTC bus drops 12-year-old children at a stop 10 km away; case registered

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing child safety issues to the fore, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus dropped two 12-year-old children 10 km away from their destination, forcing the Kerala child rights commission to register a suo moto case.

The incident happened on Thursday in a Town to Town limited-stop bus from Paravoor to Aluva in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The children, who boarded the bus from Paravoor after the school, were unaware that it was a limited-stop service and would not stop at Manakkapadi, their destination.

Muralidharan, father of a student said, "On realising that it wouldn't stop at Manakkapadi and the next stop would be Paravoor Kavala, which is 10 km away, the kids panicked and called me from a fellow passenger's phone.

They didn't have the money or the knowledge to make the journey back. I requested the conductor to stop the bus at Manakkapadi so that the children can get down safely. But, the conductor refused. Finally, they were allowed to get down only at Paravoor Kavala."

According to Muralidharan, the bus wasn't crowded at all and the conductor could have helped the children, considering how young they were. "They were extremely harried and clueless and it was getting dark too. I felt this injustice has to be brought to the attention of authorities. Children's safety was at stake here," he added.

Meanwhile, NP Antony, member, Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (KSCPCR), said a case has been registered and a notice will be sent to the District Transport Officer, KSRTC managing director, Road Transport Officer and the District Police Chief on Monday.

"Paramount interest has to be given to a child's safety. The rules are that every action should be in the best interest of children. Here, there is a clear violation of the norms.

The incident came to our attention and we decided to file charges. We have met the parent of the child and a written complaint has been filed," he added.

Meanwhile, KSRTC officials are said to have launched an inquiry into the matter.