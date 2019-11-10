Home Cities Kochi

KSRTC bus drops 12-year-old children at a stop 10 km away; case registered

The father of the children on call requested the conductor to stop the bus at Manakkapadi so that they can get down safely but the conductor refused.

Published: 10th November 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing child safety issues to the fore, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus dropped two 12-year-old children 10 km away from their destination, forcing the Kerala child rights commission to register a suo moto case.

The incident happened on Thursday in a Town to Town limited-stop bus from Paravoor to Aluva in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The children, who boarded the bus from Paravoor after the school, were unaware that it was a limited-stop service and would not stop at Manakkapadi, their destination.

ALSO READ: KSRTC services cut down by half due to staff stir

Muralidharan, father of a student said, "On realising that it wouldn't stop at Manakkapadi and the next stop would be  Paravoor Kavala, which is 10 km away, the kids panicked and called me from a fellow passenger's phone.

They didn't have the money or the knowledge to make the journey back. I requested the conductor to stop the bus at Manakkapadi so that the children can get down safely. But, the conductor refused. Finally, they were allowed to get down only at Paravoor Kavala."

According to Muralidharan, the bus wasn't crowded at all and the conductor could have helped the children, considering how young they were. "They were extremely harried and clueless and it was getting dark too. I felt this injustice has to be brought to the attention of authorities. Children's safety was at stake here," he added.

Meanwhile, NP Antony, member, Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (KSCPCR), said a case has been registered and a notice will be sent to the District Transport Officer, KSRTC managing director, Road Transport Officer and the District Police Chief on Monday.

"Paramount interest has to be given to a child's safety. The rules are that every action should be in the best interest of children. Here, there is a clear violation of the norms.

The incident came to our attention and we decided to file charges. We have met the parent of the child and a written complaint has been filed," he added.

Meanwhile, KSRTC officials are said to have launched an inquiry into the matter.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC KSRTC bus Kerala bus safety
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp