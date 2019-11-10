Public should approach SC verdict in mature manner: Justice Kemal Pasha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute had been a factor threatening the communal fabric of the country for a long time. The centuries-old dispute should end with the Supreme Court’s verdict on Saturday, said former High Court Judge B Kemal Pasha. The former judge, along with other religious heads, was speaking at a press conference organised by Aluva Advaithasram Souhardha Vedhi in the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict. “No one should open the book of profit or loss in the wake of the SC verdict on Ayodhya. It is a country where millions of people believe in many religions and live in fraternity. The country should use this judgment to expose that unity to the world,” Pasha said.



He also said religion and customs should be considered a private matter of each person. “The constitution of India is above all faiths. Though everyone has the right to criticise the SC judgement, considering the specific situation, one should not criticise it. It will lead to peril,” said Pasha.Swami Siva Swarupananda, secretary of Advaithasram, said the public should approach the verdict in a matured manner. “The verdict should be accepted with a mature mind,” he said.

Kochi Grand Mosque Imam M P Faisal Azhari said the dark cloud that loomed over the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute has disappeared with the SC’s verdict. “The country has freed from a great disaster. The Muslim organisations have already accepted the verdict. The court ruling should be seen as a way to strengthen communal harmony,” he said.



Fr Vincent Kundukulam said there may be flaws in the verdict, but one should not go for a detailed autopsy of the report.“It is a historical moment. We all should accept the verdict,” Vincent said.