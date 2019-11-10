Home Cities Kochi

Public should approach SC verdict in mature manner: Justice Kemal Pasha

The Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute had been a factor threatening the communal fabric of the country for a long time.

Published: 10th November 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Siva Swarupananda, secretary of Aluva Advaithasramam, along with former HC Judge Kemal Pasha, Kochi Grand Mosque Imam M P Faisal Azhari and Fr Vincent Kundukulam attending a press meet convened against the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute had been a factor threatening the communal fabric of the country for a long time. The centuries-old dispute should end with the Supreme Court’s verdict on Saturday, said former High Court Judge B Kemal Pasha. The former judge, along with other religious heads, was speaking at a press conference organised by Aluva Advaithasram Souhardha Vedhi in the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict. “No one should open the book of profit or loss in the wake of the SC verdict on Ayodhya. It is a country where millions of people believe in many religions and live in fraternity. The country should use this judgment to expose that unity to the world,” Pasha said.  

From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict

He also said religion and customs should be considered a private matter of each person. “The constitution of India is above all faiths. Though everyone has the right to criticise the SC judgement, considering the specific situation, one should not criticise it. It will lead to peril,” said Pasha.Swami Siva Swarupananda, secretary of Advaithasram, said the public should approach the verdict in a matured manner. “The verdict should be accepted with a mature mind,” he said. 

Kochi Grand Mosque Imam M P Faisal Azhari said the dark cloud that loomed over the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute has disappeared with the SC’s verdict. “The country has freed from a great disaster. The Muslim organisations have already accepted the verdict. The court ruling should be seen as a way to strengthen communal harmony,” he said. 

Watch: Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgement

Fr Vincent Kundukulam said there may be flaws in the verdict, but one should not go for a detailed autopsy of the report.“It is a historical moment. We all should accept the verdict,” Vincent said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict Ram Mandir Babri Masjid Justice Kemal Pasha
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp