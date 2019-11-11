Indian Institute of Welding seminar on robotic technique held in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin chapter of Indian Institute of Welding (IIW), in association with Lorch Welding Products Pvt. Ltd, a global technology leader in the field of welding and machine manufacturing, organised a seminar-cum-technical presentation session here on Saturday.

IIW representatives said its aim is to increase the number of trained professionals in the welding industry. “We are trying to create skilled labourersi n welding industry. IIW is offering five-month free training in advanced welding for BPL students,” said Jose P Philip, national vice-president, IIW.