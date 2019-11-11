Maradu's four apartment complexes in Kochi to be razed down on January 11, 12

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The keenly-followed razing down of four residential apartment complexes at Maradu is drawing to its climax, with Chief Secretary Tom Jose on Monday announcing the dates for the demolition. While 16-storey Alfa Serene and 18-storey Holy Faith H2O will be razed to ground on January 11, demolition of 16-storey Golden Kayaloram and 16-storey Jains Coral Cove will follow on January 12.

The dates for demolishing the buildings were finalised after the Chief Secretary held meetings with the technical committee, experts of the two firms entrusted with demolishing the structures-- Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels and Explosives and District and Maradu Municipality officials.

The move follows the Supreme Court order of May 8 to demolish five apartment complexes (including Holiday Heritage, where construction has not been completed) for violating CRZ norms.

According to an affidavit submitted by the Kerala government in the Supreme Court, the municipality would start the demolition work on October 9 and complete before January 09, 2020. “There are some technical issues that need to be considered. That is why we decided to firm up the dates of demolition to January 11 and 12,” said Tom Jose.

People residing within a 200 m radius of these buildings will be evacuated before commencing the demolition. Earlier Snehil Kumar Singh, the officer-in-charge of the demolition, said that special steps will be taken to prevent the spread of dust.