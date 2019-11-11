Youth held in Kochi with 286 liquor bottles worth Rs 1.5 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 29-year-old man was arrested for smuggling 286 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Perumbavoor on Sunday. Sunil, a native of Korangatti, Adimali, was transporting liquor from Mahe in his car to sell them in Idukki.

He had concealed the bottles in a secret chamber inside the vehicle. He was arrested from the KSRTC bus station premises during a special combing carried out by a team of Perumbavoor police as part of its Operation Dark Hunt.

The accused had confessed to have involved in the illegal supply of liquor in Idukki. He was known as ‘Brandy Molla’ in the circles, said an officer. He was produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody.