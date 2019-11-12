Home Cities Kochi

From streets to stage

Swaradhar, a Mumabi-based NGO, is giving new life and purpose to street singers and performers 

Published: 12th November 2019

By  Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI:  On a random day in 2010, Hemlata Tiwari was at Andheri Railway station in Mumbai, lost in the mesmerising voice of a street musician. Soon, the train approached the platform and the crowd buzzed away from the singer, carrying on with their life and paying no respect or money in return for the entertainer’s loyal work. The incident left Hemlata thinking, and she decided to do something to make the lives of these performers better.

Two years later, her efforts bore fruits through the formation of the NGO ‘Swaradhar’. “Swara means word and dhara is music. The group performed their first South Indian show at Sai Gramam at Thonnakkal, for the 94th birthday celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba on Sunday. The program was inaugurated by lyricist and music director, Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri in the presence of Anandakumar, executive director of Sai Gramam.

Swaradhar is an organisation that strives to give acceptance and encouragement to street musicians who are often ignored by society. Even their families sometimes sideline them and people with such talent do not deserve a life like that,” says the 27-year-old chief executive officer. The NGO has managed to give platforms to performers who used to be slapped, tortured and shoved aside while singing on trains. Recently, they got to perform in a show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan on a north Indian television channel. “People used to look away from me when I performed on the street. Now, the same crowd cheers and respects me. I got name and fame,” says Dharam Goswamy, one of the street singers who turned a performer under the guidance of Swaradhar. 

The artists perform rare traditional instruments, including Ravnatha and Bulbul Tarang. Most of the artists were given prolonged, consistent training before they were sent to stage. “I am getting good shows now. I got to meet a group of people with similar interests here, and I consider that the best part of this experience. My standard of living has improved. Being accepted by the audience is a great feeling,” shares another artist Bhima Goswamy.

This first-of-its-kind NGO has taken initiatives to give a voice to and rehabilitate street musicians in India. “The artists perform to earn a little which hardly satisfies their basic needs. Their children are deprived of quality education and basic health facilities,” says Hemlata. According to her, the situation of female artists is worse. “They go through financial, physical and sexual exploitation. They live under the weight of an identity crisis—not knowing if they are beggars or artists,” she adds. 

