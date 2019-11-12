Govt bans dumping of waste in Thevara-Perandoor canal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday banned dumping of solid or sewage waste in Thevara-Perandoor canal and warned legal action against violators. The order follows a Kerala High Court directive.“Any person found dumping biodegradable, non-biodegradable, sewage, septic and solid waste in the canal will face imprisonment, fine or both. Legal action will be taken against violators as per Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, and Kerala Municipality Act, 2018,” the government order said.

The government has asked people and establishments to refrain from acts that pollute Thevara-Perandoor canal and prevent water flow.The canal flows through central part of the city. The flow of water is linked with tidal variations. Encroachments have shrunk the canal in various parts of Kochi city.