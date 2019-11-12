Key of 25th house under Thanal project handed over

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 25th house under the Thanal programme, implemented by Hibi Eden MP, was handed over to the beneficiary on Monday. The programme ‘Thanal’ was launched to provide houses to the flood victims at Cheranalloor. The project is part of the ‘Cheram Cheranalloorinoppam’, mooted by Hibi during his tenure as the Ernakulam MLA.

On Monday, the key was handed over to Prathibha Kattithara who lost her house in the flood in 2018. Prathibha, a widow, was residing with her mother and two children at their house in Cheranalloor when the flood struck, damaging their house severely. The new house, with an overall area of 450 sq ft, has two bedrooms. The project is implemented with the help of voluntary organisations and CSR funds of various firms. The 25th house was sponsored by Federal Bank.