Kochi Metro employee quarters inaugurated

Chief Secretary Tom Jose inaugurated the new staff quarters for Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) employees at Muttom on Monday.

Published: 12th November 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Chief Secretary Tom Jose inaugurated the new staff quarters for Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) employees at Muttom on Monday. He handed over the keys of the quarters, named Metro Vihar, to the employees at a function at Muttom depot. “The beautiful staff quarters show that KMRL cares about its employees who run the Metro,” said Jose.

“Kochi Metro is slowly expanding. We are awaiting the Centre’s nod for the second phase of Kochi Metro. All four corridors will be made available for the people of Kochi very soon. Within a few years, Metro will be the backbone of Kochi,” he said. KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma said the firm had decided to hand over the flats to 112 persons attached to KMRL’s operations and maintenance wing of KMRL. 

“The wing’s employees need to be available round-the-clock. Hence, their residences near the office will improve efficiency and work culture,” said Sharma. Two 14-storey towers, named Ganga and Yamuna, housing a total of 112 residential units (four units per floor) have been built. Individual residential units are 2BHK apartments spread across nearly 750 sqft. KMRL had engaged Fountainhead, a design consultant, to prepare the master plan and carry out the detailed design for the project. The two towers were built for Rs 49 crore.

Comments

