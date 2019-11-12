Maker Village is innovation event partner for defence solutions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union government has selected Maker Village Kochi as a partner for its iDEX programme that pursues an innovative defence ecosystem, thus facilitating the country’s largest hardware deep-tech incubator to create solutions for the armed services.

iDEX, or Innovations for Defence Excellence, gives innovators the strength to serve India’s defence needs by funding and hand-holding them. The Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) under the Ministry of Defence chose Maker Village as a partner of the programme that also facilitates customer engagement.

Maker Village CEO Prasad Balakrishnan Nair received the memorandum of understanding (MoU) from his DIO counterpart Sanjay Jaju, who is also the joint secretary, Ministry of Defence Production. iDEX, launched in April last year, primarily strives for an ecosystem fostering innovation and technology in the areas of defence and aerospace.