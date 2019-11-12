Man with gold paste inside footwear held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Wing at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Monday arrested a man who attempted to smuggle in gold in paste form concealing it inside the sole of his footwear. Officers said they apprehended a Pinarayi native who arrived on a flight from Dubai early in the day.

The accused was working at Muscat, Oman. He travelled to Dubai from where he reached Nedumbassery airport. Following suspicion, officers frisked the accused, but nothing could be found. However, when they checked his footwear, they found the gold paste concealed inside the sole.

The packet containing the paste was stuck to the heels of the footwear using tapes. The gold, weighing around 800gm, has been sent to Customs laboratory to extract raw gold.After a day-long interrogation, he was granted bail.