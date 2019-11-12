Technopark receives Kerala Renewable Energy Award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the Kerala State Renewable Energy Award to Technopark for the year 2018 in recognition of its projects for efficient utilisation of renewable energy. Deputy general manager for projects, Madhavan Praveen, and deputy manager, electrical, Anfal A, received the award at a ceremony held at Mascot Hotel on Monday. The function was presided over by Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Technopark’s award-winning project is a 200kWp rooftop grid-connected solar power plant at Ganga/Yamuna IT building in Technopark Phase-III. The plant, whose lifetime is 25 years, has generated 221026.97 kWh energy so far. An estimated total of 187.25 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions have been avoided due to the use of the solar power.