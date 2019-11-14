Cruise ship Costa Victoria comes calling in Kochi

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nothing defines luxury like a cruise ship. Plush interiors, pleasant crew, lip-smacking food and ample view of the never-ending blue waters. Costa Victoria, the Italian cruise ship that has been sailing the seas of the world and offering passengers dream journeys, was in the city on Wednesday for its fourth Indian season.

The vessel that started in Mumbai and reached Kochi through New Mangalore, is on its way to the Maldives. The total package costs Rs 30,000 per head.With a brand new look and make-over, the cruise ship has a capacity of 2,394 guests and 790 crew members in 964 staterooms, that include sea view, balcony and suits.

An end-to-end entertainment abode, Costa Victoria has three swimming pools, five restaurants, 10 bars, a wellness area, a gym, jogging track, shopping area, theatre, elaborate casino and gaming zones, conference rooms and solarium. Entertainment shows including opera, gymnastics, dance, music, burlesque and magic shows are also arranged in the huge theatre room at no extra cost. Mediterranean and Indian food varieties have been arranged at the restaurants, complemented by cocktails and exotic beverages.

A press meet arranged to celebrate the launch of the cruise ship’s journey from Kochi was facilitated by Dr M Beena, chairman of Kochi Port Trust, who said that reasonable fares are creating more enthusiasm among people of the country to travel on cruises. “There was a time when such trips were meant for the ‘filthy rich’. It’s nice to see that changing,” she added.

Nalini Gupta, managing director of Lotus Aero Enterprises that represents Costa Cruises in India, said three factors have affected the success of its ventures in the country—the range of experiences provided, positive response from the market and enhanced support from the central government.The ship sailed from Kochi with 833 guests from Kochi at 5 pm on Wednesday.

International cruise terminal to have advanced facilities

Speaking on the importance of encouraging luxury cruise ships at the city’s port, Dr M Beena, chairman of Kochi Port Trust, said the upcoming International Cruise Terminal at Ernakulam wharf will be an effort towards this. "Having such ships here would mean plenty of employment options," she added.

The new terminal, set to be inaugurated in February 2020, will be a 12,200 sqft facility with better infrastructure. During phase one, all major departments, including immigration and customs, will be constructed within the terminal, apart from shopping kiosks, eateries and ATM counters for passengers.

Due importance would be given to featuring Kerala’s art and nature while adding modern utilities, she added. A helipad for operating choppers will also be installed. Phase two would encompass beautification of areas beyond the terminal, including roads and parking areas, said The chairperson.