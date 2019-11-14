Home Cities Kochi

Cruise ship Costa Victoria comes calling in Kochi

The Italian luxury cruise ship, which was on its way to the Maldives, was in the city on Wednesday for its fourth Indian season.

Published: 14th November 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Luxury liner Costa Victoria which came calling in Kochi on Wednesday

Luxury liner Costa Victoria which came calling in Kochi on Wednesday| Albin Mathew

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nothing defines luxury like a cruise ship. Plush interiors, pleasant crew, lip-smacking food and ample view of the never-ending blue waters. Costa Victoria, the Italian cruise ship that has been sailing the seas of the world and offering passengers dream journeys, was in the city on Wednesday for its fourth Indian season.

The vessel that started in Mumbai and reached Kochi through New Mangalore, is on its way to the Maldives. The total package costs Rs 30,000 per head.With a brand new look and make-over, the cruise ship has a capacity of 2,394 guests and 790 crew members in 964 staterooms, that include sea view, balcony and suits.

An end-to-end entertainment abode, Costa Victoria has three swimming pools, five restaurants, 10 bars, a wellness area, a gym, jogging track, shopping area, theatre, elaborate casino and gaming zones, conference rooms and solarium. Entertainment shows including opera, gymnastics, dance, music, burlesque and magic shows are also arranged in the huge theatre room at no extra cost. Mediterranean and Indian food varieties have been arranged at the restaurants, complemented by cocktails and exotic beverages.

A press meet arranged to celebrate the launch of the cruise ship’s journey from Kochi was facilitated by Dr M Beena, chairman of Kochi Port Trust, who said that reasonable fares are creating more enthusiasm among people of the country to travel on cruises. “There was a time when such trips were meant for the ‘filthy rich’. It’s nice to see that changing,” she added.

Nalini Gupta, managing director of Lotus Aero Enterprises that represents Costa Cruises in India, said three factors have affected the success of its ventures in the country—the range of experiences provided, positive response from the market and enhanced support from the central government.The ship sailed from Kochi with 833 guests from Kochi at 5 pm on Wednesday.

International cruise terminal  to have advanced facilities

Speaking on the importance of encouraging luxury cruise ships at the city’s port, Dr M Beena, chairman of Kochi Port Trust, said the upcoming International Cruise Terminal at Ernakulam wharf will be an effort towards this. "Having such ships here would mean plenty of employment options," she added. 

The new terminal, set to be inaugurated in February 2020, will be a 12,200 sqft facility with better infrastructure. During phase one, all major departments, including immigration and customs, will be constructed within the terminal, apart from shopping kiosks, eateries and ATM counters for passengers.

Due importance would be given to featuring Kerala’s art and nature while adding modern utilities, she added.  A helipad for operating choppers will also be installed. Phase two would encompass beautification of areas beyond the terminal, including roads and parking areas, said The chairperson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Costa Victoria Ernakulam International Cruise Terminal Dr M Beena Kochi Port Trust
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp