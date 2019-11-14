Pollution levels in Kochi hasn't left its citizens gasping for breath

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Air Quality Index (AQI) is an overall scheme that transforms the weighted values of individual air pollution-related parameters into a single number. As per the data provided by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the PM10 (particulate matter) at Vyttila is highest on certain days owing to the ongoing construction activities and high traffic density. While the concentration of NOx is also high at Vyttila, it is highest in the MG Road area.

However, in what can be termed an interesting paradox, Eloor, which has been termed the most polluted place in Ernakulam, has been showing an AQI parameter below 35. “This may be due to the dispersion of the pollutants to other areas by wind,” said MA Baiju, chief environmental engineer, KSPCB, Kochi.

He said in Ernakulam, Kothamangalam (below AQI 30) was the least polluted, perhaps due to the absence of industries and vehicular congestion, normally seen in the city. “Pathanamthitta is the least polluted district in the state,” he said, adding the direction of wind determines the concentration of particulate matter and other pollutants in coastal areas.