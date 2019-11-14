Home Cities Kochi

Pollution levels in Kochi hasn't left its citizens gasping for breath

As per the data provided by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, the particulate matter at Vyttila is highest on certain days owing to the ongoing construction activities and high traffic.

Published: 14th November 2019 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

Representational image (Express Illustrations

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Air Quality Index (AQI) is an overall scheme that transforms the weighted values of individual air pollution-related parameters into a single number. As per the data provided by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the PM10 (particulate matter) at Vyttila is highest on certain days owing to the ongoing construction activities and high traffic density. While the concentration of NOx is also high at Vyttila, it is highest in the MG Road area.

However, in what can be termed an interesting paradox, Eloor, which has been termed the most polluted place in Ernakulam, has been showing an AQI parameter below 35. “This may be due to the dispersion of the pollutants to other areas by wind,” said MA Baiju, chief environmental engineer, KSPCB, Kochi.

He said in Ernakulam, Kothamangalam (below AQI 30) was the least polluted, perhaps due to the absence of industries and vehicular congestion, normally seen in the city. “Pathanamthitta is the least polluted district in the state,” he said, adding the direction of wind determines the concentration of particulate matter and other pollutants in coastal areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala State Pollution Control Board Kochi air quality Kochi clean air Kochi pollution
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp