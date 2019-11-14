Home Cities Kochi

Rare lung surgery gives life to cancer-stricken man in Kochi

Diagnosed with carcinoid, a rare lung cancer, the patient was given only a year to live by doctors.

Published: 14th November 2019 01:34 AM

Lung disease

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Almost after eight years of suffering, Rakesh (name changed), 40, can now breathe easily without coughing up blood. Diagnosed with carcinoid, a rare lung cancer, Rakesh was given only a year to live by doctors. After a successful surgery in October by the expert team of Sunrise Hospital, Kochi, led by cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Nasser Yusuf, Rakesh has got a lease of life.

With one lung removed, Rakesh is surviving without difficulties. Though doctors said removal of the permanently damaged part of the lung would cure him, he was discouraged by his friends and family from undergoing surgery and he went to the Gulf. After returning to the Gulf, his health deteriorated and he was rushed to India.

He consulted specialists in Bengaluru and Puducherry, but it was in vain. By the time the tumour had spread to his entire lung and there was no other option left except removal of the lung. The surgery on October 29 lasted five hours and one unit of blood was transfused. The procedure was done by a team of doctors comprising Dr Nasser, Anaesthesiologist Dr Shaji PG, Dr Vineeth and Intensivist Dr Jithin Jose.

