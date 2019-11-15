Home Cities Kochi

Kerala man gets life imprisonment, fine of Rs 10,000 for murdering 7-year-old son

If he fails to pay the fine, then he has to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another year, said the court.

Published: 15th November 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam special additional district and sessions court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a 39-year-old man for murdering his seven-year-old son on September 10, 2016, at Kodanad. Babu, of Vellaplavil House, Vengoor, who was given life imprisonment, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000. 

If he fails to pay the fine, then he has to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another year, said the court. Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge PJ Vincent found Babu guilty under section 302 (murder) of the IPC. The prosecution case was that Babu strangled his son Vasudev to death and put the body in a sack and dumped it in an unused well in a rubber plantation near his house. 

The accused submitted that he had nothing to state before the court. Public Prosecutor K A Bindu argued for the imposition of death penalty since he had been convicted for murder, which is punishable with life imprisonment or death. However, the court observed that the normal punishment for murder is imprisonment for life and the extreme penalty will be justified only in rarest of rare cases.

This case does not come within the ambit of ‘rarest of rare’ cases. Moreover, the accused admitted his guilt throughout the proceedings due to the prick of conscience and pangs of compunction as the victim was his only son. Therefore, the normal sentence of life imprisonment for the offence of murder meets the ends of justice, the court observed.

Babu and Vasudev went missing on September 10, 2016. Babu’s wife Raji, who is a sweeper in a private hospital, filed a complaint with Kodanad police. On September 12 morning, Babu surrendered before the police. He confessed that he killed the boy due to financial hardships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp