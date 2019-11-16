Breaking a story

Swetha Khadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A quote famously attributed to the indomitable Margaret Atwood reads, “In the end, we’ll all become stories.” For many generations, humans have held on to the rousing power of a narrative to instruct, persuade and, most importantly, to forge lasting bonds.

Discerning that stories shared are stories lived, a year-old Kerala-based collective named Stories Revolutionary has been organising Instagram live chats, open mics, camps and storytelling meet-ups. Their upcoming event, Stories Unfold, slated to be held on Saturday, will feature a curated ensemble of speakers sharing anecdotes that influenced them.

The community was started by four friends—Shibili Suhanah, Haris Aboobacker, Naifa Faiz and Tanya Rafeeque.

“About one and a half years ago, Tanya hosted an event in Kannur on behalf of Stories Worth Sharing. She had opened up slots for speakers and invited me to be one of the panellists. I took Haris, my long-time collaborator, along to the event. Naifa was also one of the speakers. We met a lot of people that night. After a few weeks, Haris created a WhatsApp group with the four of us and put forth his idea about using a two-person live streaming feature on Instagram to broadcast raw and unedited interviews. We got the page running and started going live. That was the genesis of Stories Revolutionary. Luckily for us, we managed to interview Roshan Mathew for our fifth live stream which was watched by quite a few people,” says Suhanah who is currently pursuing her masters in clinical psychology.

The group decided to conduct offline events and Stories Unfold took shape with its first edition held in a small cafe in Kannur. “It was a huge success and over 50 people turned up. We make sure all our events are green and avoid using plastic disposables, those who showed up appreciated the effort,” adds Suhanah.

The story behind this collective’s name is quite interesting too. The abridged Storey, also the group’s Instagram handle comes from the colloquial ‘sorra’ which means to blabber incessantly. From a four-member team, Stories Revolutionary has grown into an 80-member-community.

The group now has a main organising board and student representatives in nine districts across Kerala apart from one each in Manipal and Mangalore. At the forefront of fostering narrativity, the group has conducted two artist camps at Olam in the city, and Wayanad.

The line up of speakers for the upcoming event comprises people from all walks of life. “We are very particular about choosing our speakers. The four founding members sit together and brainstorm about whom to invite as panellists.

We make a list and prioritise because we do not want people from similar backgrounds at the same venue. We want the audience to encounter different, varied exposures that add value to their knowledge and have something to take back home,” says Suhanah. Entry to events is limited to 100.