Home Cities Kochi

Breaking a story

Kerala-based collective Stories Revolutionary is a place to share unheard tales

Published: 16th November 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Core team of the community

By  Swetha Khadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: A  quote famously attributed to the indomitable Margaret Atwood reads, “In the end, we’ll all become stories.” For many generations, humans have held on to the rousing power of a narrative to instruct, persuade and, most importantly, to forge lasting bonds. 

Discerning that stories shared are stories lived, a year-old Kerala-based collective named Stories Revolutionary has been organising Instagram live chats, open mics, camps and storytelling meet-ups. Their upcoming event, Stories Unfold, slated to be held on Saturday, will feature a curated ensemble of speakers sharing anecdotes that influenced them. 

The community was started by four friends—Shibili Suhanah, Haris Aboobacker, Naifa Faiz and Tanya Rafeeque. 

“About one and a half years ago, Tanya hosted an event in Kannur on behalf of Stories Worth Sharing. She had opened up slots for speakers and invited me to be one of the panellists. I took Haris, my long-time collaborator, along to the event. Naifa was also one of the speakers. We met a lot of people that night. After a few weeks, Haris created a WhatsApp group with the four of us and put forth his idea about using a two-person live streaming feature on Instagram to broadcast raw and unedited interviews. We got the page running and started going live. That was the genesis of Stories Revolutionary. Luckily for us, we managed to interview Roshan Mathew for our fifth live stream which was watched by quite a few people,” says Suhanah who is currently pursuing her masters in clinical psychology.

The group decided to conduct offline events and Stories Unfold took shape with its first edition held in a small cafe in Kannur. “It was a huge success and over 50 people turned up. We make sure all our events are green and avoid using plastic disposables, those who showed up appreciated the effort,” adds Suhanah. 

The story behind this collective’s name is quite interesting too. The abridged Storey, also the group’s Instagram handle comes from the colloquial ‘sorra’ which means to blabber incessantly. From a four-member team, Stories Revolutionary has grown into an 80-member-community. 
The group now has a main organising board and student representatives in nine districts across Kerala apart from one each in Manipal and Mangalore. At the forefront of fostering narrativity, the group has conducted two artist camps at Olam in the city, and Wayanad.

The line up of speakers for the upcoming event comprises people from all walks of life. “We are very particular about choosing our speakers. The four founding members sit together and brainstorm about whom to invite as panellists. 

We make a list and prioritise because we do not want people from similar backgrounds at the same venue. We want the audience to encounter different, varied exposures that add value to their knowledge and have something to take back home,” says Suhanah. Entry to events is limited to 100.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp