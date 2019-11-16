Drawn to a fine life

Angeline Mariam Mathew By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Anyone who takes a look at Salil P Vasudevan’s exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery would understand why he decided to call it ‘Life’. A collection of 19 acrylic artworks that frames fallen leaves has a deep message for us all—nature is glorious and unique, even as it tumbles.

Through his debut solo exhibition in the state, Salil is urging us all to find beauty and life in each ounce of life around us. “Even a unique thing carries its own element of charm. Just the way siblings look and behave differently despite being born to the same parents, every creation we see around us stands out in their own way,” he says.

This Kochi-based artist has always been a keen observer all his life. He started painting when he was young, starting off with pencil drawing and later moving to water colouring. He did his diploma course in applied arts from Kalagramam School of Arts, Tripunithura , after which he started photography. This helped him continue his drawing after a pause, and explore various painting techniques across multiple mediums.

Apart from having done solo and group exhibitions all over India and UAE, Salil’s works have also been selected for multiple state-level exhibitions. He is currently pursuing painting alongside photography and is also putting his works on sale. His general subjects of interest include landscapes and elements of nature like flowers and trees. But these may change in the future, opines the painter.

His ongoing exhibition has garnered a lot of appreciation. He is currently working on the upcoming theme ‘Rhythm of moving bells’ which may be featured in the same space. ‘Life’ is on till November 17 from 10am to 7pm.