Ex-ISRO chief speaks on the scope of space science

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and secretary to the Department of Space, Government of India G Madhavan Nair painted an exciting picture of the avenues open of students in space science. He was delivering a lecture ‘Remembering legacy of Vikram Sarabhai - dreams and beyond’ organised by Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor.

According to G Madhavan Nair, children should dream and be humble in life to emerge successful. Madhavan Nair said, “The great visionary Vikram Sarabhai, who was the founding father of the Indian space programme, was a person beyond compare. His simplicity and down-to-earth approach in understanding science and propagating scientific knowledge is commendable.”

The official announcement of the Atal Tinkering Lab, sanctioned for Pragati Academy was announced at the function.