Orthodox bid to enter Mar Michael Church thwarted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The attempt made by the Malankara Orthodox faction to enter Mar Michael church at Vettithara near Piravom on Friday morning failed, as the Jacobite believers assembled in front of the church to restrict their entry. Following the protest of Jacobites, the Orthodox faction had to return after discussions with the police officials who arrived at the spot.

“The Orthodox faction arrived at around 7 am to conduct Holy Mass. The gates were locked and we stood in front of the church, blocking the entrance. The majority of the families in the church are Jacobites and there are only three or five families belonging to the Orthodox faction. Then why should we leave our church?” said Jimmy K Peter, a parishioner.

Sources said, around 100 Jacobites assembled at the church to block over 20 Orthodox believers who wanted to enter the church on the basis of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in favour of them. In order to prevent a law and order situation, police and revenue officials arrived at the spot and held talks with both factions.

As per police officials, the Orthodox believers are likely to return with an order for police protection to enter the church. Earlier, Piravom Valiyapalli was taken over by the Orthodox faction based on the SC verdict.