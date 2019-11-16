Road works only at night: City police chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City Police Commissioner IG Vijay Sakhare on Friday directed the officials concerned to undertake road construction and repair works in the city only at night and that too after informing the police in advance.

The instruction was given at a meeting with all stakeholders related to road construction and repair works in Kochi city. The meeting was attended by the Ernakulam additional district magistrate, engineers and representatives of Kochi corporation, PWD, National Highways Authority of India and GCDA.

Sakhare directed the officials that construction work should ensure the convenience of commuters and prevent traffic block in peak hours. The meeting decided to carry out road construction and repair works in the night when the traffic is minimal. Only in an emergency, the works will be carried out during the day.

The agencies involved in the construction and repairing of roads have been asked to inform the police 48 hours before starting the work so that traffic diversions and restrictions can be planned accordingly.

The contractor or construction agency tasked with the work should share details of the project with police so that necessary steps can be initiated. It was also decided to include construction and repair works at night as a condition when the tender is invited in this regard. The meeting was carried out in the wake of the deadline given by the Kerala High Court to repair all roads in Kochi.