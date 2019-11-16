Home Cities Kochi

Student stabbed at Vypeen school, juvenile in custody

Njarackal police on Friday took a juvenile into custody for stabbing a school student at Vypeen.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Njarackal police on Friday took a juvenile into custody for stabbing a school student at Vypeen. The incident took place at a school in Vypeen which was hosting the sub-district-level arts festival on Thursday.

Around 3.30pm, a group comprising mostly of students who passed out from the school gathered on the school premises. “The victim, a student of the school, was stabbed by one of the group members following a verbal dual. Soon after, the group left the place. The victim suffered a deep stab injury on his back. He was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The condition of the victim is stable now,” said M K Murali, Njarackal station house officer.

Police took the juvenile who allegedly stabbed the victim into custody on Friday. They are looking for other group members. A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder). “The juvenile will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. We have collected all details about the other persons in the group. They will be tracked down soon,” Murali said.

