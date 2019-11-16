Visual treat unfolds as students showcase talent on Day 2

Anilkumar T By

VAZHAKKULAM: Jaw-dropping dance and music performances by students regaled hundreds of spectators who thronged the venues of the CBSE State School Arts Fest 2019 on Friday, the second day of the event.

Among the stunning performances by students was the group dance in Category-II staged at Carmel Indoor. Audience at the jam-packed venue witnessed performers bringing novelty in their performances to impress everyone.

Unsurprisingly, the judges had no option but to declare three schools as joint winners of the competition.

Spectators of the western music competition at Chavara Indoor Stadium also had a ball, with many of them breaking into a dance themselves as students rendered popular songs. The students’ ability to manage various musical instruments and their choice of songs enthralled all. Seven-member teams had to perform a minimum of three songs in 15 minutes, combining old and new numbers. Toc H Public School, Vyttila, emerged winner in the competition in which 18 teams took part.

Mimicry, margam kali, bharatanatyam, ottamthullal, mohiniyattam and kuchipudi performances also proved to be crowd-pullers.

When Joyal Jome of DMM Public School, Pampadi, mimicked the voice of cinema actors during his mimicry performance, the audience was spellbound.

“This is the first time I am witnessing such a marvellous festival. I was stunned to see such high-quality performances from kids. Almost all the performers were brilliant. Interestingly, they did not participate for marks but to show their talents,” remarked one of the judges when asked about the quality of the performances.

The thing that caught the audience’s fancy at the ottamthullal competition, other than the performances itself, was the presence of two foreigners in the crowd. Tourists Mary Treesa and Mary Marffi from Scotland also spent time with performers in the green room.

“Not only the dance but even the songs performances in different competitions were fantastic,” said Treesa, who is also a singer.

Saturday, the third of the CBSE State Kalotsav 2019, is also expected to be a crowd-puller. Oppana, mappila pattu, kuchipudi, duffmuttu, fight music, folk dance and mono act competitions will be staged on the day.

Points Table

Thrissur Sahodaya 859

Malabar Sahodaya 760

Central Kerala

Sahodaya 725

Kollam district 626

Ernakulam district 595

Palakkad Sahodaya 551

Kannur Sahodaya 537

Vadakara Sahodaya 408

Malappuram Sahodaya 403