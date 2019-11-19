5 held in Athani murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the gruesome murder of gang leader Binoy aka Gillappi in Athani near Nedumbassery, the Ernakulam Rural police arrested five persons in connection with the crime on Monday. Akhil,25, Nikhil, 22, Arun, 22, and Jijeesh, 38, all from Mekkad and Justin, 28, from Poikattussery, were the arrested.

According to the police, the issue between the two gangs began after one of the accused Akhil was attacked by the gang members of the victim Binoy. In retaliation to this, the accused assembled at Akhil’s residence on Sunday morning and hatched up a conspiracy to kill Binoy. When they came to know that Binoy was at a bar at 8 pm they attacked him with lethal weapons. The police are now on the hunt for the remaining first accused, Vinu Vikraman, second accused Lal Kichu and the third accused Grintesh.

“Five persons were picked up from different locations in the district after identifying them with the help of CCTV footage,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik. The brutal murder happened in full public view late on Sunday around 8 pm in front of a bar at Athani junction. Visuals from a CCTV footage that came out on Monday clearly shows the gang, which came in a car, hacking Binoy multiple times and mutilating his face.One of the gang members hacked Binoy till he died by sitting over his body when he fell down.

CCTV footage

Police have received the CCTV visuals of the incident showing a three-member gang hacking Binoy in full public view at Athani. The CCTV footage also revealed that local people remained mute spectators and nobody dared to save the man. The cops are reviewing the footage for further clues.