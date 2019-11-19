Disabling of benefits leaves exporters in tight spot

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disabling of rewards under the Exports from India Schemes introduced to offset infrastructural inefficiencies, associated costs and encourage export of notified goods has left exporters in a tight spot.

A joint press meet organised by the All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) and Federation of Indian Coir Exporters Association (FICEA) have expressed anxiety over the disappearance of benefits from DGFT Website since August.

Introduced in 2015 under the Foreign Trade Policy, the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme was created out of a merger of five existing reward schemes. It incentivises merchandise exports of more than 8,000 items now and is the biggest of its kind. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), attached to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is formulating and notifying the five-year policy.