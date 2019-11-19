Home Cities Kochi

Girl student pushed off bus by conductor, severely injured

The reckless approach of Kochi’s private buses once again came to the fore on Monday when  a girl student was pushed off the vehicle by a bus conductor.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The reckless approach of Kochi’s private buses once again came to the fore on Monday when a girl student was pushed off the vehicle by a bus conductor. Fathima Farhana, a 17-year-old Plus Two commerce student of Cardinal Higher Secondary School, Thrikkakara, was pushed off by the conductor of SMS bus while alighting the bus at 5 pm in Judge Mukku here. The bus plies between Pookattupadi and Ernakulam route.

The student was taken to Medical Trust Hospital and severe injuries have been diagnosed on her hipbone. Though the bus workers tried to drive away from the crime scene, the public blocked the bus.

The parents and school officials filed a case against the bus workers at Thrikkakara police station. “We have recorded the statement of the student and will file the FIR by tomorrow. We will register a case against the unidentified bus conductor and driver. Our officials have already initiated the steps to seize the bus,” said Saju S Das, SHO, Thrikkakara Police Station. Meanwhile, the parents accused that the attitude of bus workers haven’t changed in recent times and Fathima is the victim of their reckless approach. “Fathima has been severely injured at the hip bone and the doctor has suggested a month-long rest to recover from the scratches.

Though school PTA has approached the bus owners and officials on numerous occasions to solve the issue, nothing has happened. It is my daughter who is going to suffer due to their brutal attitude and we hope it will be the last of it’s kind in the area,” said Thaslima N, mother of Fathima.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Sr Lucy PM, principal of the school said, “We have asked the bus workers to carry 10 students on each trip to reduce the rush. As we are admitting students through single-window process, girls from far away places such as Udayamperoor, Aluva and Desam are studying at our school. We have even regulated our working time till 4.30pm for their convenience. But many of them are reaching home only by 7pm due to bus workers’ actions. Though traffic police’s pink patrolling is available, the service usually wound up by 4pm as per the high school timings.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp