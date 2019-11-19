Home Cities Kochi

Kochi school lays out organic food fare

An air of excitement prevailed in the newly-inaugurated dining hall of Ernakulam Government Girls UP School, here on Monday.

Published: 19th November 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Ernakulam Government Girls UP School participating in the Organic Food Festival held on the school campus on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An air of excitement prevailed in the newly-inaugurated dining hall of Ernakulam Government Girls UP School, here on Monday. The aroma of traditional delicacies tickled the senses as a variety of home-cooked, healthy and organic delicacies were prepared and served as part of the Organic Food Festival organised by the school. It was an attempt to create awareness about the virtues of organic food and the dangers of junk food among students.

“We had surveyed the students to understand their food habits. It revealed that most of the children were following an unhealthy diet, consuming a huge quantity of junk food. Hence, we decided to conduct an organic food festival to educate the kids about the dangers of junk food,” said Peter T V, headmaster. The exhibition displayed a wide variety of food items, all wrapped up in environment-friendly containers: plantain leaves, earthen pots, and little bowls made out of dried coconut leaves. Some of the food on display was rice and sundry varieties of leafy vegetables, banana fritters and tapioca with chilly chutney. As many as 190 students brought about 270 items. “Some of our students showed exceptional commitment to the event: two students, Vandana and Amrita, brought 26 and 24 items each!”, said Peter.

“The Jaiva Bhakshya Mela (organic food fest) is one of the five goals we have set as part of our action plan for the year”, said Asha, a teacher. The other programmes are Searching for History, 90 Days 90 Books, Metric Mela and Radio Tharangini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp