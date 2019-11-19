Kochi school lays out organic food fare

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An air of excitement prevailed in the newly-inaugurated dining hall of Ernakulam Government Girls UP School, here on Monday. The aroma of traditional delicacies tickled the senses as a variety of home-cooked, healthy and organic delicacies were prepared and served as part of the Organic Food Festival organised by the school. It was an attempt to create awareness about the virtues of organic food and the dangers of junk food among students.

“We had surveyed the students to understand their food habits. It revealed that most of the children were following an unhealthy diet, consuming a huge quantity of junk food. Hence, we decided to conduct an organic food festival to educate the kids about the dangers of junk food,” said Peter T V, headmaster. The exhibition displayed a wide variety of food items, all wrapped up in environment-friendly containers: plantain leaves, earthen pots, and little bowls made out of dried coconut leaves. Some of the food on display was rice and sundry varieties of leafy vegetables, banana fritters and tapioca with chilly chutney. As many as 190 students brought about 270 items. “Some of our students showed exceptional commitment to the event: two students, Vandana and Amrita, brought 26 and 24 items each!”, said Peter.

“The Jaiva Bhakshya Mela (organic food fest) is one of the five goals we have set as part of our action plan for the year”, said Asha, a teacher. The other programmes are Searching for History, 90 Days 90 Books, Metric Mela and Radio Tharangini.