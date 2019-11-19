Home Cities Kochi

Love for the cult

Fort Kochi’s Cult Modern is bringing vibrant festival line-ups to town

Published: 19th November 2019

By  Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It is that time of the year again when hues of festivities fill our lives with joy. But, the celebration doesn’t truly start until you pick the right outfit. At Cult Modern store in Fort Kochi, designer and curator Archana Nandal is helping Kochiites dress this season with a splash of contemporary fashion. Apart from an elaborate collection of handpicked daily and occasion wear from designers all over India, the shop recently launched a lookbook for Payal Khandwala’s latest festive wear collection—Kashi.

The collection is an ode to the unparalleled skills of craftsmen of Benaras and the artistry of their handwoven silk brocades. Apart from silk, the line-up features dresses made from intricately engineered brocade garments that require a distinctly complex process of graphing, carding and punching. Woven in luxurious silk yarn, metallic gold, and silver threads, this collection is an ode to the quiet luxury from the old city of Benaras. “I would call it a contemporary collection. It has strong Indian components, but also borrows from a modern styling,” says Archana.

The collection features lehengas, kurtas, and palazzos. Both dashing colors—shades of marine blue and deep pinks, as well as neutral shades and beiges have been used for the palette. You can style this collection with heavy Indian jewellery or gemstones depending on the occasion. 

An alumna of National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, Archana has been in fashion for nearly 25 years now. Apart from Payal Khandwala’s Kashi, the shop has winter and festive collections from Anavila Mishra, handcrafted designer label White Champa and some beautiful saris from Raw Mango. Delhi-based shades of India has also been featured alongside the  festive lineup from Abraham and Thakore.

