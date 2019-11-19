Over 9,000 takers for Metro dorm this year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fifteen months after Kochi Metro opened its first dormitory accommodation at MG Road station, over 10, 500 people have availed its services so far. While 1,500 people used the dorm between July and December 2018, of which over 500 were foreigners, the number was six times over this year with over 9,000 people using it till November.

According to Francis Mukkanikal, managing director of Peter’s Inn, which has been running the space, the number is bound to increase in the coming years.“One thing that works to our advantage is how cheap and hygienic this facility is. The daily rent for the bed space is `395. Any other space which provides this quality and cleanliness will not come cheap in Kochi. So, people have warmed up to the facility,” says Francis Mukkanikal.

He says a major chunk of people who opt for the facility are foreign tourists. “The concept of bunk beds is not very popular in India, especially South India. Foreign travellers mostly prefer this as they are comfortable and cheap for backpackers too. So, a lot of queries come via online,” he added.

The 200-bed air-conditioned cabins with 40 toilets have been designed as an AC train compartment coach. Each bed will provide sufficient privacy with a reading light and phone charging point. Luxury facilities are also available for desiring customers.

Women-friendly

The facility has found favour with women too, due to the 24-hour security available. There is a separate facility for ladies with closed rooms where every bed space will also have a locker facility to keep their valuable items.

“This year, a visible trend is that an increasing number of women are opting for our facility. One reason is the fool-proof security we offer. Moreover, there is no time limit. They can walk in and leave whenever they want,” says Francis.

The check-in time is 7 pm and check out at 8 am. Customers can also avail the facility for a day stay. According to Francis, there are people who have rented the space for a month.

