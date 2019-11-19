Revenue district youth festival from Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 32nd edition of Ernakulam Revenue District Youth Festival is all set to kick off at Perumbavoor on Tuesday. Nearly 7,000 students will take part in the competitions which will be staged across 16 venues. Perumbavoor is hosting the revenue district youth festival after a gap of 16 years.

Perumbavoor Government Girls School will be the main venue of the five-day long fest.

The other venues include Boys LP School, EMS Town Hall, YMCA Hall, Fass Auditorium, SNDP Hall, Ashram School, Municipal Library, Varadha Bhawan, PK Sivan Memorial Hall, Community wedding hall and Lions Hall. Since the nation is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji, the names of venues are in connection with Gandhiji.

Meanwhile, the organisers decided to start the stage competitions on the first day of the fest. Group dance, the glamour event of the fest will also be staged on the first day itself.

The logo of the festival was designed by Rumaisa Rafeeq, a Plus One student of Movattupuzha Pezhakkappilly, Higher Secondary School. He was also the designer of 2017 festival. Justice CK Abdul Raheem will inaugurate the fest on Tuesday evening. Eldhose Kunnappilly MLA will preside over the function.