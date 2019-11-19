Three police officers pedal for a cause

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Drug addiction is one of the greatest hazards our society faces with more and more youngsters taking to narcotics. To create awareness about the ill-effects of drug use and promote a healthy lifestyle, three cops from Kerala–V S Navas, circle inspector, Mattancherry police station, Vinil M K, CPO, Ambalapuzha police station and Alex Varkey, CPO, Coastal police station, Thottappally–embarked on a cycle ride from Kochi to Kashmir as part of ‘Say no to drugs & yes to cycling’ campaign.

The trip was flagged off by Vijay Sakhare, Kochi City Police Commissioner, from Kochi Commisionerate on October 5. “Navas sir and I have been part of many squads that conducted raids. Alex had cycled from Alappuzha to Malappuram as part of ‘Save children from drugs’ campaign earlier. We had been planning the ride since 2018. Cycling doesn’t require any skill, all we need is zeal,” says Vinil.

Their first stop was Thrissur. From there, their route map was: Coimbatore-Erode-Salem-Krishnagiri-Bengaluru-Maharashtra-Gujarat-Rajasthan-Haryana. They finally reached Delhi on November 5. “We halted in Bengaluru for a day to get our cycles serviced. Also, we had an unexpected break on the way to Delhi as the air quality depleted considerably. Cyclists easily get exposed to air pollution,” adds Vinil.

Once they reached New Delhi, they had a wonderful reception at Kerala House arranged by former MP A Sampath as part of the ongoing Kerala Piravi celebrations. “Alathur MP Ramya Haridas arranged special passes for us to visit the E and F blocks of the parliament. Also, former minister P C Thomas took us to show the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” says Vinil. From New Delhi, they travelled to Haryana and then entered Jammu and Kashmir. The 36-day, 3,686-km-long journey concluded at Army Public School, Nagrota, Jammu. “We couldn’t explore Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall.”

The three cops returned to Kochi on November 11. “We realised that Kerala is the most beautiful state in the country. The standard of living, health and education infrastructure is far superior.”The three officers also spoke about their experience in Punjab. “The hospitality of peope there is great. The places are kept clean. Many were pleased by our initiative and offered us food and water,” adds Vinil, who believes everyone should travel the length and breadth of the country at least once. However, what left them dejected was the rampant use of paan among children in a few states.

Vinil thinks that awareness against drugs should be given to children from an early age. “Punishment for drug-related crimes should be made stringent. This would deter all those who use or sell drugs and parents should be vigilant.”Navas says that cycling from Kochi to Kashmir was an experience of a lifetime. “Many Malayalees and cycle-ride groups helped us on our way. They loved our initiative and the respect we received was doubled when they learnt we were cops. We stopped at many schools and colleges on our way and talked to students about the menace of drugs. We even struck a conversation with many youngsters and we had immense support from Kerala Police,” he says.