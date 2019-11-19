Home Cities Kochi

Three police officers pedal for a cause

Navas, Vinil and Alex cycled from Kochi to Kashmir to raise awareness on drug addiction 

Published: 19th November 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Alex Varkey, V S Navas and Vinil M K

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Drug addiction is one of the greatest hazards our society faces with more and more youngsters taking to narcotics. To create  awareness about the ill-effects of drug use and promote a healthy lifestyle, three cops from Kerala–V S Navas, circle inspector, Mattancherry police station, Vinil M K, CPO, Ambalapuzha police station and Alex Varkey, CPO, Coastal police station, Thottappally–embarked on a cycle ride from Kochi to Kashmir as part of ‘Say no to drugs & yes to cycling’ campaign. 

The trip was flagged off by Vijay Sakhare, Kochi City Police Commissioner, from Kochi Commisionerate on October 5. “Navas sir and I have been part of many squads that conducted raids. Alex had cycled from Alappuzha to Malappuram as part of ‘Save children from drugs’ campaign earlier. We had been planning the ride since 2018. Cycling doesn’t require any skill, all we need is zeal,” says Vinil.

Their first stop was Thrissur. From there, their route map was: Coimbatore-Erode-Salem-Krishnagiri-Bengaluru-Maharashtra-Gujarat-Rajasthan-Haryana. They finally reached Delhi on November 5. “We halted in Bengaluru for a day to get our cycles serviced. Also, we had an unexpected break on the way to Delhi as the air quality depleted considerably. Cyclists easily get exposed to air pollution,” adds Vinil.

Once they reached New Delhi, they had a wonderful reception at Kerala House arranged by former MP A Sampath as part of the ongoing Kerala Piravi celebrations. “Alathur MP Ramya Haridas arranged special passes for us to visit the E and F blocks of the parliament. Also, former minister P C Thomas took us to show the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” says Vinil. From New Delhi, they travelled to Haryana and then entered Jammu and Kashmir. The 36-day, 3,686-km-long journey concluded at Army Public School, Nagrota, Jammu. “We couldn’t explore Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall.”

The three cops returned to Kochi on November 11. “We realised that Kerala is the most beautiful state in the country. The standard of living, health and education infrastructure is far superior.”The three officers also spoke about their experience in Punjab. “The hospitality of peope there is great. The places are kept clean. Many were pleased by our initiative and offered us food and water,” adds Vinil, who believes everyone should travel the length and breadth of the country at least once. However, what left them dejected was the rampant use of paan among children in a few states. 

Vinil thinks that awareness against drugs should be given to children from an early age. “Punishment for drug-related crimes should be made stringent. This would deter all those who use or sell drugs and parents should be vigilant.”Navas says that cycling from Kochi to Kashmir was an experience of a lifetime. “Many Malayalees and cycle-ride groups helped us on our way. They loved our initiative and the respect we received was doubled when they learnt we were cops. We stopped at many schools and colleges on our way and talked to students about the menace of drugs. We even struck a conversation with many youngsters and we had immense support from Kerala Police,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp