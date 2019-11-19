Womanhood sung three ways

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A never-ending journey of three women from different walks of life who fight all odds to find new paths in life is what Pragathi, a trilingual music video series is all about. Touted as the first-of-its-kind project in the country, the music trilogy is the debut work of the eponymous five-member band Pragathi, led by musician K S Harisankar and comprising Abishek Amanath, Abin Sagar, Abhijith Sudhi and Precious Peter.

The music video offers a glimpse into the lives of three women—actor and host Nyla Usha, Lena and Godha movie fame Wamiqa Gabbi. The songs titled ‘Gathi’, ‘Bodhi’ and ‘Mukthi’ narrate three distinct stories. The one-minute 34-second music video is a visual delight with songs in three different languages—Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil by Harisankar.

“The video series was not planned. After deciding upon the subject, we thought of making the video in three languages. The songs were composed based on the concept,” says Harisankar. According to the band members, ‘Bodhi’, a cinematic indie track starring Lena portrays a lady in search of enlightenment. Set in the beautiful Spiti Valley in the Himalayas, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Aakancha.

The second song, ‘Gathi’, is a Malayalam track starring Nyla Usha. It portrays a single mother who is devastated by her husband’s death and her memories of home. Set in the backdrop of Thrissur Pooram, the video follows the protagonist as she tries to move on in life. The song was composed and produced by band member Abishek Amanath.