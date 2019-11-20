Home Cities Kochi

Congress shortlists probables to head standing committees of corporation

This comes a day after DCC asks incumbent chairpersons to resign from their positions

Published: 20th November 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: With UDF set to effect a major rejig in standing committees of the city corporation which ought to be carried out along with the change of guard in the civic body, the Congress leadership has shortlisted the probable candidates to helm the committees. Sources in the UDF said Malini Biju and P D Martin of the Congress’ ‘I’ group and M B Muraleedharan, Delina Pinheiro and Hema Prahladan of the ‘A’ group are in the running for the posts of chairperson in the committees.

Joseph M J of the KC(M) is also one of the probable candidates, said the sourceThe Congress shortlisted the probables a day after the District Congress Committee (DCC) asked standing committee chairpersons K V P Krishnakumar (tax appeal), A B Sabu (welfare), Gracy Joseph (development) and Shiny Mathew (town planning) to resign before Saturday. Sources said while Malini will be fielded for the development standing committee chairperson post, Delina will be pitched as the chairperson candidate of town planning committee. 

“KC(M) councillor Joseph has expressed his interest to contest for the welfare committee chairperson post, as has Muraleedharan, the secretary of the UDF district parliamentary party committee. A consensus on the matter is yet to be reached in the party. Most probably, Joseph will be fielded,” said a source.

It is learnt the IUML district leadership has also decided to remove its councillor PM Harris, the works standing committee chairperson, from the post to pave the way for T K Ashraf. “Though the Congress issued a notice to the councillors, the IUML district leadership is yet to take a final decision. Since UDF has decided to go for a reshuffle, Harris will be forced to resign,” said a source.

A herculean task
Reshuffling of chairpersons will be a herculean task for the UDF leadership. “If the chairperson candidate is already a part of the committee, it may hardly matter. However, the shortlisted candidates belong to different committees. For instance, if Muraleedharan contests for the tax appeal committee chairperson post, he would need to resign from the finance committee, in which he is at present. However, the committee has LDF in majority and Muraleedharan’s exit will further reduce the participation of UDF councillors.

The situation is common across all standing committees. Should any vote become invalid in the election, UDF will have to surrender its chairperson post to the LDF,” said a source. At present, UDF is in power in five standing committees out of eight,  including the finance committee, which comes under the deputy mayor. LDF councillors are chairpersons of the health and education standing committees. The UDF district leadership confirmed the change of guard in the corporation will take place only after the election of standing committee chairpersons.

UDF leads 5 panels
UDF is in power in five standing committees out of eight,  including the finance committee, which comes under the deputy mayor
LDF councillors are chairpersons of the health and education standing committees

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp