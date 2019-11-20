Dutch consortium asked to start canal rejuvenation project work by Sept 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Tuesday urged the consortium comprising Dutch agencies Antea Nederland BV (Netherlands) and Unihorn to complete the Rs 1,364-crore canal rejuvenation project in a time-bound manner and prepare an action plan immediately. At a meeting held at KMRL headquarters here, KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar asked the consortium to revise the existing detailed project report before March next year and begin the actual work by September.

At the meeting, the formal agreement between KMRL and consortium was signed.

As per the pact, the consortium will prepare the concept, detailed design and provide supervisory services for the project under which five major canals in Kochi will be made navigable through restructuring. Tuesday’s was the kick-off meeting of the consortium for the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System Project. The meeting resolved to conduct weekly review meetings. The consortium told KMRL that they had set up a full-fledged team for the work.

W H (Wim) Kloezen, project director (International) of Antea Group expressed happiness at joining the project. “There will be challenges as well as a paradigm shift in people’s mindset. Canal regeneration is achievable. However, support of stakeholders is needed for it,” he said. The consortium has already began a preliminary study and will conduct site inspections and meetings with stakeholders in the coming days.