Kerala Tourism Dept plans riverside circuit project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism department is actively considering a proposal to start a riverside tourism circuit linking Chellanam, Fort Kochi, Vypeen and Kadamakkudy in Kochi, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told the assembly on Tuesday.

He said this in response to a call for attention by Kochi MLA K J Maxy on the need to devise innovative tourism development projects focussing on Kochi. Surendran said the government had given administrative sanction of Rs 99 lakh for rural tourism projects at Valanthakkad island.

The amount will be used for developing basic infrastructure. He said more innovative tourism projects will be formed with focus on Kochi.He said projects related to river tourism and cruise tourism were being implemented in Kochi.