Lyiricist Rajeev Govindan releases his new book titled ‘Ilakkanam’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prominent film producer and lyricist, Rajeev Govindan’s second book ‘Ilakkanam’ was released at the Sharjah Expo Centre Writers Forum by Arab poet Shuaiba Gani Minh and Suresh Patali, senior editor of Khaleej Times.

‘Ilakkanam’ is a compilation of short poems by Rajeev, a civil engineer by profession. Published by Olive Books, the collection of poems deals with topics like spirituality, motivation, social stigmas and heartbreaks. “Few poems are also written as a reaction to the social issues simply and subtly,” says Rajeev.

Rajeev, made his debut in the film industry as a lyricist and has worked for over 60 Malayalam movies, he has also produced two movies—Ordinary and Anarkali. This is his second book, the first one being ‘Thimira Kanthi’, released by DC Books and published by director and producer Lal Jose.