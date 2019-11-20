Marayur sugarcane grown in Kochi, thanks to BMC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students and staff of Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara, are going not only green but also sweet! Enthused by the response their farming ventures won over the last two years, the students have come up with sugarcane cultivation this year.

The students and staff travelled all the way to Marayur to source sugarcane stem cuttings and learn the know-how of cane cultivation. “Since this is rare in other parts of Kerala, we went all the way to Marayur. We spoke to farmers and brought some of them here to check our soil before planting them,” says Tony M Tom, assistant professor, Department of Social Work.

The 50 cents of land near the college ground have been identified for farming. “Besides encouraging sugarcane cultivation, we also wanted the children to try their hand in farming. They have taken it on themselves to cultivate, manure and de-weed the land. They have been trained for the same by the Marayur farmers,” he added. The cuttings were planted a month ago.

While corn was cultivated last year, inland paddy was cultivated the year ago. Though sugarcane can be harvested a year after it was planted, the yield can be obtained for three years. The funds for the project were allotted under the Bhoomitra Scheme.