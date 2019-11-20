National Green Tribunal orders cleaning of Kuzhikandam Thodu

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Periyar’s sorrow is the toxic waste dumped in it or on its banks. Finally, after quite some time, the main source of potable water for Kochi city and its suburbs, will have some respite. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the state government and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to initiate steps to rejuvenate its minor tributary, namely, the Kuzhikandam Thodu.

“Kuzhikandam Thodu was declared a polluted stretch by the Supreme Court Monitoring Committee after its (delegation) visit in the early 2000s. The committee found that heavy metals and pesticides were the major contaminants in the stream. Based on the findings presented by the committee, the NGT has ordered remedial measures in Kuzhikandam Thodu,” said M A Baiju, chief environment engineer, Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

He said KITCO will be in-charge of the process which is expected to begin in a month and an order to the effect had been issued to them. According to the chief engineer, the remedial process will be based on the DPR prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, “After the big flood of August 2018, the amount of contaminants in Kuzhikandam Thodu was found to be in lower concentration than in the original DPR, but the amount of pesticides was found to be higher than the Site-Specific Target Levels,” he said.

Hence, the tribunal directed KSPCB to carry out the work by making appropriate changes to the DPR during the tender process. According to Baiju, the NGT has directed KSPCB to realise the cost for the project from the companies responsible for polluting Kuzhikandam Thodu. “An amount of `24 crore has been estimated as the cost that will be incurred to clean and restore the stream. As of now, we have collected `11 crore from the parties involved. We hope to get the remaining amount as soon as possible,” he said.

“The plan is to dredge the silt in the stream and refill it with clean sand,” he said. According to him, the study showed that the pollutants were present to a depth of 1.5m in the 1km-long stream. “Dredging will be carried out in phases and the silt dredged will be deposited at the Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facility (TSDF) being operated by Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) at Ambalamedu.

The NGT passed the order while hearing the petition of Shibu Manuel, secretary of the Eloor-based Green Action Force, seeking direction for zero discharge of industrial sludge into Periyar and to clean Kuzhikandam Thodu, Panachithodu, Pallipuramchal and Unthithodu.