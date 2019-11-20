Odisha native arrested with ganja; mafia links suspected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A migrant labourer from Odisha was arrested with 2kg of ganja on Tuesday in a joint operation by officials from the Ernakulam North police station and Kochi City DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force).The police officials said Jithu Naik, 30, a native of Kaliagud, Odisha, is a member of a big drug mafia based in other states.

“The mafia supplies large quantities of ganja to drug peddlers in the city. It procures ganja from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh at low rates and sells it to drug users here at an exorbitant price,” said an official. “Naik brought the contraband to Kochi via train to supply it to peddlers before returning to Odisha,” said the official.

DANSAF had been keeping tabs on Naik after getting information that he frequently smuggled huge quantities of ganja into the city. The operation to arrest him was launched based on the confidential information received by city police commissioner Vijay Sakhare. The operation was carried out by narcotics assistant commissioner S T Suresh Kumar on the direction of G Poonguzhali, DCP (Law, Order and Traffic). Recently, the DANSAF team had seized 10kg of ganja from Kalamassery.