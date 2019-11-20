Pushing off of student from bus: Vehicle seized, crew booked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara police on Tuesday seized a private bus after the parents of a Plus Two student alleged their daughter was pushed off the bus by the conductor. Based on the student’s statements, the cops filed an FIR against the bus crew. Parents of Fathima Farhana, 17, a commerce student of Cardinal Higher Secondary School, Thrikkakara, registered the complaint following which the police officials seized MMS bus that plies between Pukkattupady and Ernakulam. The parents alleged Fathima was pushed off the vehicle while alighting at Judgemukku on Monday.

“The bus operators failed to help the fallen student and tried to drive away,” said an official.

Thrikkakara SHO Saju S Das said though the complaint said Fathima was pushed off the vehicle, the conductor actually prevented her from entering the vehicle. “The incident took place after the student tried to board the bus again and fell when the bus started moving,” he said.

The unidentified conductor and driver have been charged under IPC Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 34 (Punishment for criminal acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention). The accident isn’t a one-off case. Last year, a student from the same school had fallen from a private bus. Though officials seized the bus and booked its operators, their actions couldn’t prevent another mishap, allege residents.