Rajagiri Kids Festival celebrates silver jubilee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Colourful processions, competitions and student exhibits marked the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajagiri Kids Fest. The cultural fiesta was inaugurated on Saturday by Fr Jose Kuriedath CMI, manager of Sacred Heart Province. Actor and singer Vineeth Sreenivasan graced the programme as chief guest which saw around 1500 children from 50 schools participate in various cultural activities.

Apart from the competitive events, four workshops were conducted by experts that introduced children to the nuances of dance, music, art and theatre. Shini Cyriac, principal of Rajagiri Kindergarten welcomed the gathering. ‘Funtime’, the entertainment extravaganza for kindergarten parents, grandparents and students was inaugurated by singer and music composer Shaan Rahman.

Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Kindergarten emerged as the overall champion while Viswajyothi Kindergarten emerged secured the runner up position. Actress Anna Ben gave away the prizes at the valedictory function. Fr Varghese Kachappilly CMI, principal, Rajagiri Public School; Pradeep Subash, PTA president; Abdul Gaffur, PTA treasurer attended the function.