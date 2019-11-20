Home Cities Kochi

Temporary relief for private buses in Kochi

With the Vytilla flyover still under construction, unending detours and potholed roads, this year has not exactly been the best for public transportation. 

Published: 20th November 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Private buses parked at the Mobility Hub after a flash strike called by bus operators last month for allowing access through Vytilla underpass Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the Vytilla flyover still under construction, unending detours and potholed roads, this year has not exactly been the best for public transportation. Private bus owners had expressed their fury at the unscientific diversions, especially that of the U-turn at Chalikkavattom to reach the other side of the Vytilla Junction, which leads to travelling additional kilometres and subsequently being stranded in a  bottleneck.After protests, lightning strike and discussions with the authorities concerned, private buses might be given temporary access to operate through the Vytilla underpass, following a meeting convened by the deputy collector S Shahjahan on Friday. 

“The flyover construction is the primary reason for us to take a detour via the Vytilla underpass. KWA (Kerala Water Authority) had dug the underpass road for laying pipes following which the roads were closed. Despite completing work, buses were barred from traversing through the bypass citing that the road was unfit for heavy vehicles,” said K B Suneer, district general secretary, Private Bus Owners Association (PBOA). 

Private bus owners had submitted a report to the District Collector in September citing their demands. Ensuing this, the underpass roads were repaired with 20 days. “But when we took the route, we were halted by the residents and shop owners who were apprehensive about smaller vehicles and pedestrians travelling through the route. Following which, a lightning strike was conducted.

Discussions with the Collector and authorities concerned were held, and permission to traverse the underpass been obtained. However, we’re yet to receive the circular after which it can be implemented effectively,” he said.Buses can travel through the route save for the duration between 8.30 to 10 am and 4 pm till 5.30 pm, the peak hours. “This is on a temporary basis. Reports say the flyover construction might take a year or so until then we hope buses can travel via the underpass,” he added.
 

