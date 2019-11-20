Vega 120 to solve travel woes of residents of Kumbalam island

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Those commuting to Ernakulam from Kumbalam island can breathe a sigh of relief as Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) has decided to allot a stop for its air-conditioned boat Vega 120 at the island. The boat service will reduce the travel time by half. It has been a long-pending demand of Kumbalam residents to have water transport connectivity with Ernakulam. A meeting chaired by Transport Minister A K Saseendran in June had decided to start a boat service to Kumbalam. Now, SWTD has decided to provide a stop on its Vega 120 boat operating in the Vaikom-Ernakulam-Vaikom route at Kumbalam ferry jetty as well.

“Currently, Vega 120 is undergoing annual survey procedure. Annual maintenance work is also being done. The boat will resume services in two weeks. Once it begins operation, it will halt at Kumbalam as well,” M Sujith, Ernakulam traffic superintendent, SWTD, told TNIE.

Passengers from Kumbalam can reach Ernakulam is less than 30 minutes if they opt for Vega 120. For those bound for Thevara, the travel time is only 15 minutes. The ticket charge to Ernakulam from Kumbalam is Rs 10. “Usually, it takes around one hour for commuters from Kumbalam to reach Ernakulam by bus. If there are traffic snarls, it takes more than an hour. Vega 120 will reach Kumbalam at 8.45am.

The boat, which departs from Ernakulam at 5.30pm, will reach Kumbalam at 6 pm,” Sujith said.Vega 120 can accommodate 120 passengers at a time. As many as 40 passengers can travel in the air-conditioned cabin and 80 in the non-AC cabin. The boat travels at a speed of 25km per hour. “With a stop at Kumbalam, we expect more ticket collection on normal days. Now, we get a good ticket collection on Sundays when people travel in the boat for sightseeing,” Sujith said.

Saseendran held a meeting with officials of SWTD and Irrigation Department in Kochi on Friday evening.

In the meeting, it was decided to complete the renovation of boat jetties in Fort Kochi, Mattanchery, Vypeen and the Customs Jetty soon. Dredging work at jetties to ease docking of boats will be completed on a war footing.