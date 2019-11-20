Home Cities Kochi

Vega 120 to solve travel woes of residents of Kumbalam island

Passengers from Kumbalam can reach Ernakulam is less than 30 minutes if they opt for Vega 120.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vega 120 ferry service from Kochi to Vaikom Express

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Those commuting to Ernakulam from Kumbalam island can breathe a sigh of relief as Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) has decided to allot a stop for its air-conditioned boat Vega 120 at the island. The boat service will reduce the travel time by half. It has been a long-pending demand of Kumbalam residents to have water transport connectivity with Ernakulam. A meeting chaired by Transport Minister A K Saseendran in June had decided to start a boat service to Kumbalam. Now, SWTD has decided to provide a stop on its Vega 120 boat operating in the Vaikom-Ernakulam-Vaikom route at Kumbalam ferry jetty as well. 

“Currently, Vega 120 is undergoing annual survey procedure. Annual maintenance work is also being done. The boat will resume services in two weeks. Once it begins operation, it will halt at Kumbalam as well,” M Sujith, Ernakulam traffic superintendent, SWTD, told TNIE.

Passengers from Kumbalam can reach Ernakulam is less than 30 minutes if they opt for Vega 120. For those bound for Thevara, the travel time is only 15 minutes. The ticket charge to Ernakulam from Kumbalam is Rs 10. “Usually, it takes around one hour for commuters from Kumbalam to reach Ernakulam by bus. If there are traffic snarls, it takes more than an hour. Vega 120 will reach Kumbalam at 8.45am.

The boat, which departs from Ernakulam at 5.30pm, will reach Kumbalam at 6 pm,” Sujith said.Vega 120 can accommodate 120 passengers at a time. As many as 40 passengers can travel in the air-conditioned cabin and 80 in the non-AC cabin. The boat travels at a speed of 25km per hour. “With a stop at Kumbalam, we expect more ticket collection on normal days. Now, we get a good ticket collection on Sundays when people travel in the boat for sightseeing,” Sujith said.

Saseendran held a meeting with officials of SWTD and Irrigation Department in Kochi on Friday evening.
 In the meeting, it was decided to complete the renovation of boat jetties in Fort Kochi, Mattanchery, Vypeen and the Customs Jetty soon. Dredging work at jetties to ease docking of boats will be completed on a war footing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp