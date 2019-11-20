Veggie prices go north

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The shortage of vegetable supply from other states and lack of local produce are causing a steep increase in prices of vegetables. The rates of shallot (small onion), onion and garlic have shot up with garlic registering the highest increase. According to Udayakumar, a vendor at Ernakulam local market, the price of garlic now stands at Rs 220 per kilo.

“While shallot was priced at `80 per kg in October, it touched Rs 90 on Tuesday. Onions are being sold for Rs 75-80 per kg since October while drumsticks, priced at Rs 80 in October, rose to Rs 240 in November. Two months back, one kg of drumstick was priced at just Rs 40. The production has come down drastically in other states, which reflects on the prices,” adds Udayakumar.

Coriander leaves, priced at Rs 60 per kg in October, now costs Rs 150.

Cheaper veggies

The price of carrot has gone up to Rs 70 from Rs 60 in October. “Ooty carrots are being sold at this rate. There is a cheaper variety which is being sold at Rs 30-40 a kg. The market also has small-size onions priced around Rs 70,” he says. However, the sale isn’t affected. “Since shallot, onion and garlic are unavoidable, people will buy it despite the price. The quantity, of course, has come down. Earlier, if people bought 3 kg, it has come down to 1 kg,” says Aji, another vendor at Ernakulam local market.

More takers for Chinese potato One vegetable that has seen a slump in prices is Chinese potato. The price has fallen to Rs 40-50 per kg from Rs 80 in October. “The fall in price has favoured the sale. Chinese potatoes will remain cheap till March, after which the prices will go back to Rs 80,” says Udayakumar.

Crisis for vendors

According to Valsa Antony, a vendor at Kaloor market, the increase in prices doesn’t favour vendors much. “After transportation charges, we get just `5 or `6 as profit. We haven’t benefitted from the price hike,” he says. Though the price hike is common during this period, this year it is particularly high.“The vegetable market is down this year. Also, markets like Kaloor are not getting enough customers with the arrival of hypermarkets,” says Sathar O A, another vendor.

According to residents, the government should bring more produce to the market, in the wake of the hike. “Unless local production improves, the prices hike will keep fluctuating,” says Udayakumar. According to Shameed N H, general secretary, Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association, the flood in Maharashtra has affected the production of shallot, onion and garlic.

“The onions stored by the farmers are being sold in the market now, that’s why the price has gone up. According to reports, the price of onion in New Delhi has reached around Rs 100. Maharashtra and New Delhi, which produces onion and garlic extensively, hasn’t been able to bring the price down. Since we lack local production, we cannot control the prices. Vendors can sell local produce at lower rates if the government helps them with subsidies,” he adds.

Loads

According to the vendors, the Ernakulam local market used to get around 50 loads daily from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. But since the production has gone down, the number of loads has reduced to 20-25.