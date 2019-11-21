Home Cities Kochi

22-year-old Anjana's eternal love story with food

 Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the trends on social media would be aware of food’s unparalleled presence in our virtual lives.

Published: 21st November 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the trends on social media would be aware of food’s unparalleled presence in our virtual lives. With hashtags like #foodporn, #foodgasm and #nomnom, vloggers are giving us perpetual dreams of gluttony. 

One such food vlogger is Anjana Gopakumar, a Thiruvananthapuram-based youngster whose videos posted online are making her followers’ mouths water through her blog ‘Thank God I am Fat’, Anjana was always inclined towards cooking, eating and discussing food since her childhood. After school, she enrolled in a culinary institute but had to quit halfway after contracting an allergy. 

“I was not good at taking pictures or shooting videos. My initial videos were not appealing but I learnt the skill eventually. Whenever I travel, I vlog the food I eat. I also try learning about the culinary culture of that place,” says Anjana. She has so far uploaded about 50 videos about the unique dishes of cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. 

Anjana started food vlogging after her first food video, the one in which she relishes a banana fritter with beef curry from an eatery in Sasthamangalam went viral on the internet. “I received some great comments for the video and I realised that people enjoyed watching me eat,” says this 22-year-old. Her second video on ‘chatti oonu’ where she relishes rice meals on an earthen vessel also became a major hit with many reposting it. 

Sharing her thoughts on the food vloggers in Kerala, Anjana says, “There were many vloggers in Kerala who are doing a great job documenting food. I think Malayaees appreciate food a great deal and many restaurants are also popping up in the state. I have been trying to incorporate stories along with the food videos I make,” says Anjana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp