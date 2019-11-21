Home Cities Kochi

‘Citing denial of burial is a deliberate attempt to malign Orthodox Church’

Published: 21st November 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:04 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Coming under fire for repeated instances of Jacobite faithful being denied burial rites in their churches which have been taken over by the Orthodox faction, the Orthodox Church has come out with a strong rebuttal, rejecting such claims as false.      

Citing the recent fracas over the burial of jawan Benoy Abraham in St Mary’s church, Piravom, where the Jacobites alleged that the funeral rites were opposed by the Orthodox, the spokesperson for the Orthodox faction has stated that the allegations are false, and that deliberate efforts are being made to malign them on this issue.

“It is a deliberate attempt to malign us and we are not against conducting funerals. We had given permission to conduct the funeral and the gates were kept open. The funeral service took place in the chapel near the church led by Jacobite priests. Later, the body was brought to the church cemetery for burial. Orthodox priests were nowhere near the scene to create any tension,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, the spokesperson.

Fr Konat also added that the Jacobites were manipulating the emotions of the faithful to utilise it for their gain. “Keeping in consideration the emotional attachment of the faithful to Piravom church, we have permitted them to conduct burials in the church cemetery on the condition that priests from neither faction should be present at the burial,” said Konat.

The jawan, hailing from Piravom, died in Rajasthan after the truck he was travelling in hit a private bus on Saturday. The funeral rites witnessed chaotic scenes as relatives of the deceased, who belonged to the Jacobite faction, tried to take his body inside the church as was the usual practice for conducting the funeral rites. 

According to sources, following the row that erupted in the church, the police had to intervene. Later, the jawan’s wife pleaded with the police that they be permitted at least to keep his body inside the church for a few minutes. The police allowed the family to do this, and the funeral rites were eventually held in a Jacobite chapel near the church. Benoy’s body was later buried in the church cemetery, as per stipulations laid down by the Orthodox faction.

